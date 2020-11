Felismerhetetlenre fogyott a gyönyörű családanya, azt is elárulta, hogyan

View this post on Instagram

I’ve just found out the August lead tables are in 🤩 I hit position 𝟮85 out of all the Silver Consultants & ranked 535 out of the other 7000 1:1 Consultants 🌟 I absolutely love my job and everything that comes along with it. The last 7 months have been amazing with more exciting things to come ✨ A massive Thankyou to my amazing slimmers and my growing Team 💕 If you really love what you do, you’ll succeed 🥰 If you’d like to know more about joining my amazing Team please send me a message ✨✨✨ #leaguetableresults #one2onecambridgeconsultant #silverconsultant #lovemyjob #amazingslimmers #teamjayne #norfolk #norwich #northwalsham