22°
28°
18°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Lili
11.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: Shutterstock
ide jutottunk 2020. 07. 11. 07:25
Megosztom

Imaszőnyegek miatt kell magyarázkodnia a webshopnak

Elnézést kért és kivette kínálatából a nagy felháborodást kiváltó muszlim imaszőnyegeket egy népszerű online áruház, mivel többen is szóvá tették, hogy a vallás nem divat kérdése és nem illendő hasznot húzni belőle.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu - Több tucat újság, hírportál, rádió és televízió legérdekesebb és legfrissebb hírei - Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu

Alaposan magára haragította a muszlimokat a ruházati és dekorációs termékeket kínáló Shein webáruház, ugyanis a dekorációs kategória alatt imaszőnyegeket árultak egyszerű dekorációs szőnyeg gyanánt – írta a V4NA Hírügynökség.

Khadija Rizvi újságíró mélységesen felháborodott a történteken, mivel sehol nem tüntette fel a webshop, hogy vallási jelképről van szó, így könnyen előfordulhatott, hogy valaki megveszi az imaszőnyeget, amire aztán rálép, és ha mindezt cipőben teszi, az ellentmond a muszlim vallásnak. A muszlimok szent tárgyként tekintenek az imaszőnyegre és tiszta helyen tarják, csak ima esetén veszik elő. Rizvi rögtön kiposztolta a történteket a közösségi oldalakon, felhívva a figyelmet, hogy volt olyan szőnyeg is, amelyen az iszlám világ legfontosabb vallási műemléke, a mekkai Kába szentély szerepelt.

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: @sheinofficial has now removed most of these items from their website, which is what we wanted; however there’s been no acknowledgement, statement or apology from them. . I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house. A few have the Kaaba printed on them. THIS IS HIGHLY OFFENSIVE, Not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat. *A prayer mat is an important piece of fabric, used by Muslims, placed between the ground and the worshipper during their five daily prayers. It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it. It's important for us to acknowledge the disrespect that is committed here, and that action must be taken to remove this product from their line. Corporate organisations can be difficult to take down, but you can do your bit by: -BOYCOTTING THEM -RAISING SOCIAL MEDIA AWARENESS (can really make a difference) – SENDING EMAILS . They are a company based in china, which makes it more difficult to take certain actions, therefore tagging and raising awareness which will enable people to boycott them is the way forward until they take down the items, acknowledge and apologise. If anyone has any ideas of what more we can do, DM me. . Thanks to @toobzz__ for bringing my attention to this. . #shein #sheinofficial #muslim #prayermat #culturalappropriation #islam #china

A post shared by Khadija Rizvi 👩🏽‍🎨 (@s.khadija.r) on

Az eset nagy nyilvánosságot kapott, Rizvi azonnal adott is egy interjút a Teen Vogue magazinnak, mely elérte a célját, a Shein azonnal eltávolította a kínálatából a vitatott szőnyegeket és elnézést kért Rizvi-től. Az újságíró azonban nem éri be ennyivel, válaszában arra kérte a webáruházat, hogy a bocsánatkérést tegyék ki a saját oldalukra is, hogy a követőik is láthassák, valamint felkérte saját követőit, hogy bojkottálják a Shein termékeit, ne rendeljenek tőlük.

A kezdeményezéshez csatlakozott Nabela Noor influenszer is, aki szerint a vallása nem egy divat, aminek a jelképeit átcímkézve el lehetne adni, hogy a bevételből profitot termeljenek a cégek.

A Shein írásban bocsánatot kért mindenkitől, akit megsértettek, levelükben leírták, hogy nagyot hibáztak és azonnal eltávolították a kérdéses termékeket a kínálatból, valamint felállítottak egy különböző vallású emberekből álló bizottságot, amely átnézi a többi terméket is, hogy még egy ilyen szerencsétlen eset ne fordulhasson elő.

Borítókép: illusztráció

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

magyarnemzet.hu
Hazánk aktív szereplője az Európa jövőjéről szóló vitának
Hazánk aktív szereplője az Európa jövőjéről szóló vitának
likebalaton.hu
Az elefántok is megfürödtek a Balatonban a pénteki kánikulában
Az elefántok is megfürödtek a Balatonban a pénteki kánikulában
magyarnemzet.hu
Az István, a király iskolába megy
Az István, a király iskolába megy
automotor.hu
Tanácsok kezdő és haladó krosszmotorosoknak
Tanácsok kezdő és haladó krosszmotorosoknak
mindmegette.hu
10 desszert, amit mosogatással együtt 30 perc elkészíteni
10 desszert, amit mosogatással együtt 30 perc elkészíteni
mindmegette.hu
14 tuti recept hétvégére, ha nem tudod, hogy mit főzz
14 tuti recept hétvégére, ha nem tudod, hogy mit főzz
borsonline.hu
Győrfi Pál: Idén elmarad a török nyaralás
Győrfi Pál: Idén elmarad a török nyaralás
borsonline.hu
Fordulat: Beperli Anikót Gesztesi családja
Fordulat: Beperli Anikót Gesztesi családja

Hozzászólások

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
Szokatlan borulás történt Balatonfürednél, „leszúrt” a katamarán egyik orra
2
Megyénkben is szépen látszódik a NEOWISE üstökös, ha elég korán kelünk
3
Mennyire emlékszel a 70-es évek balatoni nyaralások kellékeire?
4
Bóka István, Balatonfüred polgármestere: „Soha nem látott támogatást és figyelmet kap a Balaton”
5
Két forgalmas utat újítanak fel Veszprémben
szponzorált tartalom
Díjakat alapít és adományoz a Magyar Batthyány Alapítvány
Aktuális adatok
Hattal emelkedett a beazonosított fertőzöttek száma és elhunyt két beteg
visszaesés / 29 perce
A járvány megállította az erdélyi turizmus növekedését
2019 novembere és 2020 márciusa között az Erdélybe érkező vendégek száma 14,1 százalékkal, a vendégéjszakáké 13,7 százalékkal csökkent.
Gyász
Értesítünk mindenkit, hogy szeretett férjem, édesapánk, nagypapánk KÁROLYI FERENC megemlékezését Balatonszepezden, 2020. július 18-án, szombaton tartjuk. Temetésekor nem tudtunk tőle illő módon búcsút venni, ezért szeretettel hívunk és várunk mindenkit, hogy ez alkalommal közösen tudjuk enyhíteni a gyász fájdalmait. 15 órakor szentmise a római katolikus templomban, 16 órakor megemlékezés a temetőben. Kérjük, hogy koszorú helyett csak egy szál virággal fejezzük ki kegyeletünket. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága édesanyám KHELL ZOLTÁNNÉ szül. Kecsey Éva Éva néni 98. életévében elhunyt. Búcsúztatásáról később intézkedem. Fia: Zoli
"Annyira akartam élni, a betegséget legyőzni, Búcsúztam volna tőletek de erőm nem engedett. Így búcsú nélkül szívetekben tovább élhetek" Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy Kiss László életének 81. évében 2020. július 7-én csendesen elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 14-én, kedden 15.45-kor lesz a csabrendeki temetőben. Gyászoló család
Búcsúzom MEZŐ VERONIKÁTÓL Nyugodj békében! Margit
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy MOLNÁR JÓZSEFNÉ Magda néni 81 éves korában váratlanul elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 13-án, hétfőn 15.30-kor kezdődő gyászmisét követően lesz a sümegprágai temetőben. Kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy CSEKE ISTVÁN 75 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvszórásos temetése 2020. július 16-án, 13 órakor lesz a veszprémi Vámosi úti temetőben. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy édesapánk MAKOVI GYULA 78. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 17-én 11 órakor lesz az oroszlányi temetőben. Gyermekei
Meghalt, oly egyszerű a magyarázat, mikor lemegy a nap beáll az éjszaka Szomorú szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy édesanyánk KÖVESI GÁBORNÉ szül. Kiszlinger Mária nemesvámosi lakos 81 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 13-án, hétfőn 11 órakor lesz a veszprémi Vámosi úti temetőben. A gyászoló családja
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KONTÓ FERENCNÉ 79 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 13-án 11 órakor lesz a vörösberényi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyánk KÜRTHY GYULÁNÉ szül. Beck Erzsébet életének 96. évében csendesen megpihent. Temetése 2020. július 16-án 11 órakor lesz a pápai Alsóvárosi temetőben. Gyászoló család
"Elhagytad a ha´zat, amit u´gy szerette´l, Minket e´s mindent, amie´rt küzdötte´l. Szorgalmas ke´t kezed nem dolgozik többe´, Megpihent a szi´ved mindörökke´." Szomorú szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BENKŐ LÁSZLÓ ELEMÉR életének 78. évében örökre megpihent. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 14-én, 15 órakor lesz a Cholnoky úton lévő Magyarok Nagyasszonya plébánia templomban. Gyászmiséje 19 órakor. Kérjük, egy szál virággal búcsúzzanak. Gyászoló szerettei
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy NÉMETH ZOLTÁN 86 éves korában örökre megpihent. Hamvasztás utáni temetése 2020. július 11-én 14 órakor lesz a mihályházi temetőben. Gyászoló szerettei
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy MÓROCZA ZSIGMOND 69 éves korában örökre megpihent. Temetése 2020. július 15-én 13 órakor lesz az alsóörsi temetőben. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy KISS IMRE gáz szerelő Kögáz volt dolgozója elhunyt 2020. április 9-én 72. évében. Halálára emlékezünk Nemesvámoson a Református templomban 2020. július 12-én 11 órakor. A gyászoló család
"Bennünk él egy arc és egy meleg tekintet, Egy simogató kéz, egy sóhaj, egy lehelet. Bennünk él a múlt, egy végtelen szeretet, Amit tőlünk soha senki el nem vehet." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy DEMETER SÁNDORNÉ 2020. június 29-én hosszú szenvedés után 83. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 11-én (szombaton) 10 órakor lesz a badacsonytördemici temetőben. Gyászolja lánya ,veje, unokái és dédunokája Szívünkben örökké élsz, mert szeretünk nagyon.
"Hosszú volt az út, amely most véget ért, Fáradt teste megpihenni tért." Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy JÁNOSA GYULA életének 100. évében csendesen elaludt. Temetése 2020. július 11-én 15.30-kor lesz a nemesgörzsönyi alsói temetőben. Hálásan köszönjük mindenkinek a megemlékezést, és az irántunk való együttérzést. Nyugodjék békében! A gyászoló család
"Csillag volt, mert szívből szeretett, S mi úgy szerettük, ahogy csak lehetett. Mégis elment tőlünk, mint a lenyugvó nap, De a szívünkben él és örökre ott marad." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy MEZŐ VERONIKA életének 37. évében örökre megpihent. Hamvasztás utáni, végső búcsút 2020. július 11-én 11 órakor veszünk tőle a pápai Alsóvárosi temetőben. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik búcsúznak tőle, és fájdalmunkban osztoznak. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik szerették, tisztelték GYARMATI JÓZSEFNÉT, hogy Ella néni, életének 81. évében tragikus hirtelenséggel 2020. március 17-én elhunyt. Temetésére szűk családi körben került sor. Megemlékezése 2020. július 12-én 10 órakor a Dózsa Gy. u. Református templomban lesz. Szerető családja
Fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ifj. DÖME JÓZSEF 67 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 11-én 14.30-kor lesz a pápai Alsóvárosi temetőben. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy NYÉKI IMRÉNÉ szül. Molnár Erzsébet 70 éves korában örökre megpihent. Temetése 2020. július 10-én 11 órakor lesz a veszprémi Vámosi úti temetőben. A gyászoló család
one love / 59 perce
Bob Marley családja átdolgozta a zenész legendás dalát
ide jutottunk / 1 órája
Imaszőnyegek miatt kell magyarázkodnia a webshopnak
enni, inni / 1 órája
Ezeket a finomságokat érdemes fogyasztani a nyáron
jó hangulatú ünnepség / 1 órája
Tizenöt éve működik az ajkai otthon
Tisler Anna
nyári szünet / 1 órája
Izgalmas kalandok várnak az ajkai fiatalokra
Tisler Anna
gazdag programkínálat / 1 órája
Mintegy háromezer gyermek táboroztatását biztosítják Veszprémben
Marton Attila
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu