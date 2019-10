Merész körutazásra biztat egyedülálló nőket egy influenszerlány

View this post on Instagram

People often seem to assume that “fame just happens”, or that success is a result of luck. I have seen people reduce my success (whatever this really means) to luck, my gender, or how I look. I want to tell you that success is rarely a product of luck. More often than not, it’s the product of all the “invisible” work and context that precedes it. Here’s the story of my context: everything that contributed to where I currently am in life. When I was 8, I wanted to be a writer. It was then that I started writing daily – a habit I’ve now carried with me for 20 years. When I was 13, my dad gave me my 1st camera, a Canon DSLR with a Sigma macro lens. I eventually saved up enough to buy a 2nd lens. When I was 14, I got my 1st job, at a car wash. I made £4 an hour and spent all my money on CDs, sketchbooks and paints. When I was 15, I only wanted to do art. Writing, painting, photography. Nothing else mattered. When I was 18, my biggest childhood dream came true: I got into Oxford Uni to study languages & literature. I had been working towards this goal for a decade. Even then, people tried to attribute my acceptance into Oxford to ridiculous factors, like my nationality or looks. But I knew better: I had the best grades in school, a love for the subject and a strong mind. Remember that literature IS storytelling. This laid the foundation for all my creative work going forward. After uni, I became the 1st employee of a then-tiny travel media startup, Culture Trip. I started off by developing a team of writers around the world, and over the next 5 years, led growth, content strategies & creative teams. 1.5 years before I started my own YouTube channel, I launched a social media team at @culturetrip. We created social media videos about travel, and in the 1st year these videos accrued 1 BILLION views. From writing, to photography, to travel content creation, I have been at it for 20 years. 20 FRICKING YEARS. None of this “just happened”. And if someone ever tells me again “you’re successful because of how you look”, I will show them this post. Don’t ever allow people to reduce your achievements to fit their own small minds. Pic by the cool Mr @areeshzubair