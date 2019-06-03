22°
26°
15°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Klotild
3.
Mai évfordulók
Szaniszló Hajnalka
tántoríthatatlanok 2019. 06. 03. 21:38
Megosztom

Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!

Szaniszló Hajnalka
A világ egyik legnépszerűbb metalcore zenekarának énekese súlyos hátproblémával küzd, ezért nem tud részt venni a június 6-i koncerten.

A műfaj szélsőségeihez képest elképesztő lemezeladásokkal büszkélkedő Atreyu ismét Budapesten ‒ ezúttal headlinerként. A húszéves együttes legfrissebb, tavaly ősszel megjelent lemezét mutatja be, bizonyítva, hogy még mindig éppen olyan friss és erőteljes, mint indulásakor vagy tíz évvel ezelőtti csúcspontján.

A szinte pontosan húsz éve, 1998-ban alakult Atreyu A Végtelen Történet egyik főhőséről nyerte nevét (így aztán magyarul igazából Atráskónak kellene nevezni). A kaliforniai kvintett a kezdeti próbálkozások után hamar kikötött a fellendülőben lévő progresszív metalcore-nál és későbbi lemezein ezt ötvözte a létező összes keményzenei alműfajjal. „Túl goth, hogy emo legyen, túl metál, hogy punk legyen, és túl érzelmes, hogy metal legyen” ‒ írta a zenekarról ironikusan a PopMatters, de az a helyzet, hogy az Atreyu zseniálisan rakta össze sajátos műfaji elegyét.

Alex – UK/EU tour

There is no easy way to say this, but I am very sorry that I will not be able to join Atreyu on this upcoming European tour. At this point my body and mind need to heal in order for me to continue with all the things we have planned this year. I feel that I owe you all an explanation. It will be lengthy…Just about 2 weeks before the Spring Invasion tour I severely aggravated a damaged disc in my back at L5-Sl, giving horrible muscle spasms and limiting my ability to walk, go to the bathroom, basically fucks everything. I was briefly hospitalized last year for this same thing and unable to walk for several days, followed by a week on a walker. For someone like me, this is HELL. I hate asking for help, I despise my own weakness and I loathe missing my daily physical training. It makes me feel incomplete. For however silly that is, that’s how I feel, I cannot hide it. After this last injury before the Spring Invasion tour, my back never stopped aching. I would get random spasms and ache badly all day. I was unable to do anything physical. At this point I started to suffer some pains in the lower abdominal/manly region 🙀. I went to my doctor and started tests that led to referrals. An MRI showed a bulging disc at L5-S1 that was a little worse than last year and revealed a surprise inguinal hernia. I was able to start physical therapy for my back right away but was unable to start on hernia. I was given an Oral steroid the day before I left for tour and started to barely feel ok after a few days (all the while babying my back). I was advised to take it easy or I would create further issues.Atreyu has always been an emotional outlet for me. I want the shows to be intense and fun. Even holding myself back because of pain and injury, I still went too hard. In my opinion I was barely performing, some nights my muscle relaxers would slow me down. After the third week I was aching badly again. If you look carefully at videos and photos of last two shows I am wearing a special back brace during our set. After flying home I’ve been in constant agony. I still can’t hold my little kids, I can’t hug my wife, I can’t do much of anything. Luckily I can still walk. I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t taking its toll on me mentally as well. I have no outlet. I’m a capable independent person and this has wore on me in many ways.It was very hard to accept and for me to tell the guys in the band that my doctors advised me to not make the trip and take care of my body. My brothers in Atreyu will rock on without me on this run. It will be a very special, one of a kind experience with Brandon up front and Porter screaming! I have an upcoming epidural, therapy and a follow up appointment to discuss the impending possibility of hernia surgery, all before Disrupt Festival 👍Thank you to my brothers in the band and the Atreyu management team for trying to help me feel at ease about this. I do not. I’m sorry I have failed to live up to our obligations. I’m sorry to our booking agent and management for jeopardizing all this. And a HUGE, I’m sorry to: Slam Dunk Fest, FortaRock, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring and the rest of the European show promoters.We have been around a while and never had this happen. I’m terribly sorry and thank you for the faith in our band. And finally to anyone who was looking forward to see me perform with the band on this run. I know you are disappointed and all I can do is offer my sincerest apologies and fully explain the situation. Something I normally wouldn’t like to do. So there it is. I wish my brothers in Atreyu a safe and fun tour.See you all on Disrupt!

Közzétette: Atreyu – 2019. május 21., kedd

Az Atreyu ezúttal a pozsonyi From Our Hands társaságában játszik a budapesti A38 Hajón.

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

vg.hu
Sok napsütést és zivatart hoz a következő hét
Sok napsütést és zivatart hoz a következő hét
feol.hu
Brazília kedvencei, a BL királya és a német rekordbajnok újra a 12. Puskás-Suzuki-kupán
Brazília kedvencei, a BL királya és a német rekordbajnok újra a 12. Puskás-Suzuki-kupán
likebalaton.hu
Csopak nyerte a Nemzeti Regattát
Csopak nyerte a Nemzeti Regattát
csupasport.hu
Rekord: 4 óra 20 percet plankelt az anyuka
Rekord: 4 óra 20 percet plankelt az anyuka
lakaskultura.hu
Így tisztítsd házilag a mosogatógépet!
Így tisztítsd házilag a mosogatógépet!
automotor.hu
Nem akarta kifizetni a 18 ezer forintos bírságot, inkább tönkretette az autóját… – VIDEÓ
Nem akarta kifizetni a 18 ezer forintos bírságot, inkább tönkretette az autóját… – VIDEÓ

Hozzászólások

Legolvasottabb

1
Programok, rendezvények Veszprém megyében
2
Három autó ütközött össze Veszprémben
3
Idős asszony vesztette életét a lakótelepi tűzben Veszprémben (frissítve)
4
Airsoft fegyverrel fenyegetőzött egy dolgozó az egyik veszprémi gyárban
5
Sterbik Árpád biztosan nem játszik a döntőben

Hirdetés

Életre szóló élmény várja a gyerekeket az alsóörsi vitorlástáborban
szponzorált tartalom
A legnépszerűbb legjobbak a TOP 100 magyar bor magazinban
A Dunaferr kiegyenlítette a párharcot
Horváth Gábor
1. FC Veszprém: folytatódik a csata a bronzért
tántoríthatatlanok / 25 perce
Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!
A program nem marad el, a zenekar a frontemberük távollétében is megtartja a koncertet. A zenekar így is a maximumot hozza majd, Brandon Saller éneklésével és Marc „Porter” McKnight screamelésével.
Gyász
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy HOLE KÁROLY 83 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én 13 órakor lesz a pápai Alsóvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
"Küzdöttél, de már nem lehet, most a csend ölel át és a szeretet. Csak az hal meg, kit elfelejtenek, örökké él, akit nagyon szeretnek." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindenkivel, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy FASCHING FERENC életének 67. évében elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni temetése június 5-én 17 órakor lesz a bakonypölöskei temetőben. A gyászoló család
Télidőben születtél, Most elszálltál a tavaszi széllel, Úgy éltél, ahogy kell, Szívvel, szenvedéllyel. Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy drága édesanyánk, nagymamánk, testvérünk IRMES KÁROLYNÉ szül.: Kiss Éva életének 87. évében örökre megpihent. Búcsúztatása 2019. június 03-án 14.30 órakor lesz a pápai Alsóvárosi temetőben. Gyászoló család
"Elhagytad a házat, amit úgy szerettél, minket és mindent, amiért küzdöttél. Szorgalmas két kezed nem dolgozik többé. Megpihent a szíved mindörökké." Fájó szívvel emlékezek JÓZSA SÁNDOR ZOLTÁN halálának 4. évfordulóján. Drága emléke szívemben örökké élni fog. Szerető felesége
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága édesanyám DR. ÉRSEK TERÉZ Honkó Pálné belgyógyász, szakorvos fáradt szerető szíve életének 86. évében örökre megpihent. Búcsúztatása 2019. június 15-én, szombaton 12 órakor lesz a balatonudvari katolikus templomban. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik búcsúztatásán megjelennek és gyászunkban osztoznak. Gyászoló család
"Küzdöttem értetek szívvel és erővel, de mint a büszke fák, végül ledőltem. Most szívemből kérem tőletek, Szeressétek egymást, mert én már nem leszek..." Fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BARCZA BERNADETT türelemmel viselt súlyos betegségében 61 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 7-én, pénteken 15 órakor lesz a badacsonytomaji temetőben. Szeretett családtagunk kérésének megfelelően kérjük mellőzzék a fekete gyászruha viselését a szertartáson. Gyászoló család
"Elhagytad a házat, amit úgy szerettél, itthagytál mindent, amiért küzdöttél. Aggódó szemed nem tekint Ránk többé, mindent köszönünk, amit Értünk tettél." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy STÁHL AMBRUS volt nagyvázsonyi lakos, életének 83. évében, hosszantartó betegség után elhunyt. utolsó útjára 2019. június 4-én 15 órakor kísérjük a Dózsavárosi temetőbe, szentmise a veszprémi Károly templomban 13.45 órakor. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik drága szerettünket utolsó útjára elkísérik, gyászunkban bármi módon osztoznak. Kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Gyászoló család
Megtört szívvel tudatjuk, hogy CSOMAI FERENCNÉ Szül: Perger Rozália életének 95. évében örök nyugalomra tért. Utolsó útjára 2019. június 4-én 11 órakor kerül sor a Dózsavárosi temetőben. Előtte gyászmise 10 órakor a Regina Mundi Templomban. Gyászoló család
"Elcsitul a szív, mely értünk dobogott, Pihen a kéz, mely értünk dolgozott, Számunkra te sosem leszel halott, Örökké élni fogsz, mint a csillagok." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy KUGLITS JÁNOSNÉ Szül.: Gurdony Mária életének 81 évében örökre megpihent. Temetése 2019. június 3-án 15 órakor lesz a veszprémi Vámosi úti temetőben. Kérjük a részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését. Gyászoló család
"Elcsitult a szív, mely értünk dobogott, Pihen a kéz, mely értünk dolgozott, Számunkra te sosem leszel halott, Örökké élni fogsz, mint a csillagok." Mély fájdalommal és megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KUHÁR FERENCNÉ Sz: Nádasy Zsuzsanna 2019. május 28-án örökre megpihent. Utolsó útjára 2019. június 7-én 15 órakor kísérjük a veszprémi Vámosi úti temetőben. Gyászoló szerettei
"Nem élt belőle több és most sem él s mint fán sem nő egyforma-két levél, a nagy időn se lesz hozzá hasonló." Megrendülten, fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy HERMÁN ISTVÁNNÉ sz. Borbély Mária /Marica/ a Lovassy László Gimnázium, majd a Veszprémi Vegyipari Egyetem diákja, a Komáromi Kőolajipari Vállalat nyugalmazott főosztályvezetője 2019. május 26-án 81 éves korában örökre megpihent. Gyászolja szerető nagy családja
Télben születtél, Elszálltál a tavaszi széllel, Úgy éltél, ahogy kell, Szívvel, szenvedéllyel. Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy drága édesanyánk, nagymamánk, testvérünk IRMES KÁROLYNÉ szül.: Kiss Éva életének 87. évében örökre megpihent. Búcsúztatása 2019. június 03-án 14.30 órakor lesz a pápai Alsóvárosi temetőben. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy PUSZTAI KÁROLY JÁNOS (Bakonyművek volt dolgozója) (Puszi bácsi) 71 éves korában váratlanul elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 06-án, csütörtökön 11 órakor lesz a Dózsavárosi temetőben. A gyászoló családja
"Elmentem tőletek, nem tudtam búcsúzni, Nem volt időm arra, el kellett indulni. Szívetekben hagyom emlékem örökre, Ha látni akartok, nézzetek az égre." Megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy HETÉNYI PÉTER 64 éves korában váratlanul elhunyt. Utolsó útjára 2019. május 31-én 14 órakor kísérjük a somlószőlősi temetőben. Szerető családja
Annyira akartam élni, a betegséget legyőzni, Búcsúztam volna tőletek, De erőm nem engedett, Így búcsú nélkül szívetekben tovább élhetek. Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VITAI PÁL 76 éves korában örökre megpihent. Temetése 2019. június 1-jén 9 órakor lesz a gyepükajáni temetőben. Előtte gyászmise 8:30 órakor. Gyászoló család
Elfeledni téged soha nem lehet, Hisz Te voltál a jóság és szeretet. Csak meg kell tanulni élni nélküled." Fájó szívvel emlékezünk PAPNÉ FRIEDL ROZÁLIA halálának 2. évfordulójára. Szerető férjed és családod
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy HORVÁTH JÓZSEFNÉ 84 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 1-jén, szombaton 16 órakor lesz a herendi temetőben. Gyászmise a temetés előtt 15.30 órakor a katolikus templomban lesz. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy FARKAS JÓZSEF vegyészmérnök balatonfűzfői lakos 2019. május 16-án 83 évesen örökre megpihent. Utolsó útjára 2019. május 31-én, pénteken 15 órakor kísérjük a balatonfűzfői temetőben. A gyászoló család
"Istenünk, kérünk vedd helyettünk oltalmadba őt, Tárd ki kapudat nyugodni vágyó lelke előtt." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ID. FISCHER JÓZSEF 83 éves korában csendesen megpihent. Temetése június 1-jén 17 órakor lesz a bakonypölöskei temetőben. Gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy RÁK VILMA életének 97. évében elhunyt. Hamvait május 31-én 16 órakor helyezzük örök nyugalomra a szentgáli középső református temetőben. Gyászoló család
derekasan küzdöttek / 29 perce
Óriási tömeg köszöntötte a hazatérő kézilabdázókat
Horváth Gábor
korábban megszavazták / 40 perce
Kiderült, kik kapnak Oscar-életműdíjat
különleges / 1 órája
Öt fontért vették, most egymillióért kelhet el a sakkfigura
reménykeltő kutatás / 1 órája
A sok kávé az eddig véltnél kevésbé ártalmas a szívre
"Fontos, hogy megértsük egymást" / 2 órája
Jogásznap Veszprémben: fókuszban a büntetőeljárási törvény
Kovács Erika
személykocsival ütközött / 2 órája
Súlyos motorosbaleset történt Cseszneknél (frissítve)
Kovács Erika
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több mint 1200 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   